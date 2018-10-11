A look at songs sung by Amitabh Bachchan on his 76th Birthday

MUMBAI: The irony is to know Amitabh Bachchan was rejected because of his voice. A voice that became synonymous with baritone, Amitabh Bachchan is known for his dialogue delivery, public speaking and even singing. Today on the 76th Birthday, let’s have a look at his sung songs and wish him a very happy birthday!

Rang Barse-Silsila:

What is Holi without this song? This song is a breakpoint in the movie, where the spouses realise that there is fire to the smoke. But, the song is sung by Amitabh Bachchan and written by his father legendary poet Harivanshrai Bachchan and composed by composer duo Shiv-Hari.

Mere Pass Aao-Mr Natwarlal:

A song sung for kids is sung by the legend himself and composed by Rajesh Roshan. One can’t imagine that baritone voice cajoling kids, but the magic is unbelievable.

Neela Asman-Silsila:

Another song, Neela Asman-Silsila from the same movie, Silsila. This song is about heartbreak and sung individually by Lata Mangeshkar for Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan for himself. The legend also goes that Shammi Kapoor has composed this tune.

Mere agne main-Lawaris:

A cult song shows Amitabh come in different avatars relevant to the description of the biwi in every stanza. A fun song this song has still a strong fan following.

Hori khere-Baghbaan:

After Rang Barse, this was a follow-up of sorts done by the legend expressing the joy of Holi.

Piddly-Shamitabh:

We can never underrate Amitabh Bachchan and his quirkiness. Listen to piddly for that. Composed by the legendary Illyaraja, this song is one of the most recent ones sung by Amitabh Bachchan.

Ek Rahen Eer Ek Rahen Beer:

This funky track is from a part of private album done by Amitabh Bachchan and one of the first rappers in India Bally Sagoo.