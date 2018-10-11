RadioandMusic
Gwen Dias releases 'On The Outside' to support mental health on 'World Mental Health Day'

MUMBAI: Mumbai based singer-songwriter Gwen Dias has released her latest single On The Outside from her upcoming album Gwen And The Groove on 10 October on the occasion of World Mental Health Day. She has teamed up with Samaritans Mumbai to create the awareness for mental health.

On The Outside is an empowering song about realizing one's self worth. Gwen states, "On The Outside is one of the most vulnerable songs, I have written. It is about my struggle with my self-worth. Overcoming those obstacles and no longer being a slave to the mirror. My inspiration have been people, who live for a cause bigger than themselves."

Charles Dickens beautifully says, "No one is useless in this world, who lightens the burdens of another."

