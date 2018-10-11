RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Oct 2018 21:26 |  By RnMTeam

Are Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah appearing in Koffee With Karan Season Six?

Mumbai: Powerhouse singer/actor Diljit Dosanjh and Punjabi Rapper Badshah are known to be featuring in the new season of Koffee with Karan, Season six, hosted by ace director Karan Johar.

Season six is all set to start on October 21 and some episodes for the same are already shot featuring stars like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhat, Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor among many others. If the said rumour of Diljit and Badshah is true then this would be the second time in the super-hit six seasons of Koffee with Karan that the guests are musicians. Before this singer, composer and actor Himesh Reshammiya have been interviewed in season two and he appeared alone in the episode. This is, however, a hush-hush and is supposed to be a surprise for the audiences and thus no official confirmation from the team of artists or the show has declared the news.

Both Diljit and Badshah are Punjab based stars, who have a massive fan following PAN India too. Diljit catapulted to nation-wide fame with his performance in 2016 hit Udta Punjab and Ik Kudi song, while Badshah has been belting out hits after hits like Tareefan and Saturday Saturday, among many others.  Both of them are thick friends and have collaborated together for many projects, therefore the required chemistry for this show is a given. The show is known to bring out the guilty pleasures and hidden secrets out of the biggest celebrities. And thus, the fans of these two stars wouldn’t be able to wait to watch the episode.

Before this, the only stars who featured on the show and who are not mainstream Hindi film actors or actresses or directors, have been  Shobha De, Richard Gere, Rakhi Sawant among some others.

Tags
Koffee with Karan Diljit Dosanjh Badshah Karan Johar Ik Kudi Tareefan Saturday Saturday Himesh Reshammiya
Related news
News | 08 Oct 2018

Payal Dev thoroughly enjoyed singing 'Bhare bazaar'

MUMBAI : Singer Payal Dev says she enjoyed singing Bhare bazaar  with rapper Badshah from the film Namaste England.

read more
News | 03 Oct 2018

Guru Randhawa's 'Ishare Tere' crosses over 150 million views

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s Ishare Tere has crossed the 150 million views mark on YouTube and has garnered over 159 million views on YouTube.

read more
News | 03 Oct 2018

Payal Dev speaks about 'Bhare Bazaar' from Namaste England and more

Mumbai: Payal Dev, a young and fresh voice, has been making news for all the right reasons. Her recent songs for Veere Di Wedding (title track) got her immense appreciation and now she has rendered her voice for Parineeti Chopra for her upcoming film, Namaste England.

read more
News | 01 Oct 2018

10 hit songs of Diljit Dosanjh that will make you groove on the dance floor

MUMBAI: Diljit Dosanjh  who has won everyone’s heart with impressive acting skills, killer looks and soulful voice. Be it Punjabi pop numbers or the soothing soft ones, Dosanjh’s charm creates magic every time and there is no doubt about that.

read more
News | 28 Sep 2018

Kareena Kapoor Khan to debut as a radio jockey soon

MUMBAI: Recently, the social media has been buzzing with pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan dressed in the chicest avatars and heading somewhere. Although two big films starring her have been announced, these pictures are not taken at the shootings of these movies.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
MYFM becomes official radio partner for Gujarat Fortune Giants Pro Kabaddi League

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar group, has partnered with Gujarat Fortune Giants read more

Press Releases
Magic 106.4 FM makes Garba more happening with 'Dance with Madhuri'

MUMBAI: The festivities in India have begun and with Navratri just around the corner, everyone iread more

News
Ameen Sayani's presence, RED FM RJ Devaki's victory and the entire radio clan made RNM's Radio Connex 2018 - a grand affair

MUMBAI: The recently held Radio Connex 2018 was a vibrant get together of Radio industry.read more

News
Radio Nasha's RJ Anmol to host Radio Connex 2018

MUMBAI: Radio Connex, one of a kind radio celebration is all set to be held today in Mumbai.read more

News
It is the audience, who is the real winner: RJ Kartik, MY FM Jaipur

MUMBAI: Jaipur’s popular RJ Karthik from MY FM is hopeful about winning at Radio Connex 2018 todaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Gwen Dias releases 'On The Outside' to support mental health on 'World Mental Health Day'

MUMBAI: Mumbai based singer-songwriter Gwen Dias has released her latest single On The Outside from her upcoming album Gwen And The Groove on 10...read more

2
Are Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah appearing in Koffee With Karan Season Six?

Mumbai: Powerhouse singer/actor Diljit Dosanjh and Punjabi Rapper Badshah are known to be featuring in the new season of Koffee with Karan, Season...read more

3
A look at songs sung by Amitabh Bachchan on his 76th Birthday

MUMBAI: The irony is to know Amitabh Bachchan was rejected because of his voice. A voice that became synonymous with baritone, Amitabh Bachchan is...read more

4
Set Before Us announce Vitae 2018 European Tour

MUMBAI: Set Before Us will be hitting the road this month in support of their latest full length album Vitae. A mere 5 weeks since its release on 31...read more

5
Amber Heard looks back at tough time with Johnny Depp

MUMBAI: Actress Amber Heard looked back at the time when she raised her voice about the physical and emotional abuse by her former husband and actor...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group