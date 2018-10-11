Are Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah appearing in Koffee With Karan Season Six?

Mumbai: Powerhouse singer/actor Diljit Dosanjh and Punjabi Rapper Badshah are known to be featuring in the new season of Koffee with Karan, Season six, hosted by ace director Karan Johar.

Season six is all set to start on October 21 and some episodes for the same are already shot featuring stars like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhat, Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor among many others. If the said rumour of Diljit and Badshah is true then this would be the second time in the super-hit six seasons of Koffee with Karan that the guests are musicians. Before this singer, composer and actor Himesh Reshammiya have been interviewed in season two and he appeared alone in the episode. This is, however, a hush-hush and is supposed to be a surprise for the audiences and thus no official confirmation from the team of artists or the show has declared the news.

Both Diljit and Badshah are Punjab based stars, who have a massive fan following PAN India too. Diljit catapulted to nation-wide fame with his performance in 2016 hit Udta Punjab and Ik Kudi song, while Badshah has been belting out hits after hits like Tareefan and Saturday Saturday, among many others. Both of them are thick friends and have collaborated together for many projects, therefore the required chemistry for this show is a given. The show is known to bring out the guilty pleasures and hidden secrets out of the biggest celebrities. And thus, the fans of these two stars wouldn’t be able to wait to watch the episode.

Before this, the only stars who featured on the show and who are not mainstream Hindi film actors or actresses or directors, have been Shobha De, Richard Gere, Rakhi Sawant among some others.