News |  11 Oct 2018 16:36 |  By RnMTeam

Amber Heard looks back at tough time with Johnny Depp

MUMBAI: Actress Amber Heard looked back at the time when she raised her voice about the physical and emotional abuse by her former husband and actor Johnny Depp all alone.

Female stars from Hollywood came together to commemorate a year since the #MeToo movement that shook the entertainment industry at the Incredible Women gala hosted by Porter Magazine on Tuesday, reports variety.com. 

Heard read aloud from an open letter she had written for the publication in December of 2016, shortly after filing for divorce from Depp. 

She alleged that the actor had physically and emotionally abused her, which Depp denied. She donated her entire divorce settlement to domestic violence and children's charities.

Before reading the letter, she told the crowd that she wrote it to her "silent sisters" because "at the time, my voice was alone, it was one that certainly felt alone". 

"And Porter Magazine ran this open letter when it was perhaps most difficult, and for that reason I feel honoured to be here sharing this space with so many brave, powerful women, and I just wanted to take a moment to say how much I appreciate it. Also, crazy how relevant these words are today, two and a half years later," she added. 

Heard was one of several women who took their heels off while performing on stage, as a statement of solidarity.

Depp is known for films like Sleepy Hollow, Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Alice in Wonderland and Murder on the Orient Express, which will air in India on Star Movies Select HD on Saturday. 

(Source: IANS)

