Seven memorable songs by Jagjit Singh on his seventh anniversary

MUMBAI: For the recent generations, Jagjit Sing has been the reference point for Ghazal singing. Known for his soulful and sensitive voice, it’s been seven years, since the ghazal legend left for heaven abode. Today on his seventh death anniversary, let’s have a look at his seven most memorable songs

Tum Itna jo muskura rahe ho: This song is summarises every heartbreak and the situations thereafter. Written by Kaifi Azmi, Jagjit Singh’s voice does justice to every word. The song was pictured in the movie Arth, which had many other soulful tracks.

Tum ko dekha toh yeh khayal aya: Yet another gem by Jagjit Singh, this is penned by Javed Akhtar amd is from the movie Saath Saath. A soothing track about the importance of companionship in life, this song is still hummed and loved.

Shaam se ankhon mein nammi si hai: This is from a private album Marasim and is penned by Gulzar. Enough said.

Who Kagaz ki Kashti: The poignant ghazal is an analogy to life. Composed by Jagjit Singh himself, this was released in a movie called Aaj and a private album in collaboration with his wife

Hoshwalon ko kya khabar hai: A part of popular film Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre, Sarfarosh, this Ghazal speaks about unrequited love. Written by nida Fazli, this track is evergreen.

Chitti na koi sandesh: It can leave the listener teary eyed and longing for someone close to them who has left the world. Written by Anand Bakshi, the ghazal is A part of the movie Kajol starrer Dushman, strings all the right chords.

Haath choote: Written by Gulzar and composed by Ghazal maestro himself, this track was apart of movie based on partition, Pinjaar.