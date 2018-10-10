Set Before Us announce Vitae 2018 European Tour

MUMBAI: Set Before Us will be hitting the road this month in support of their latest full length album Vitae. A mere 5 weeks since its release on 31 August, the band’s debut full length album has already surpassed 175,000 streams on Spotify. The Vitae 2018 European Tour will begin on 12 October in Berlin (Germany) at Double H and conclude on 25 October in Prague (Czech Republic) at Fatal Music Club. See the dates and venues below and get tickets at this location.

Watch the video here:

Vitae was released on 31 August 2018 via Eclipse Records and received critical acclaim form dozens of media outlets and radio stations all over the world. To date, the album has already surpassed 175,000 streams on Spotify, and the two supporting music videos Ignite and Avalanche have surpassed a combined 17,000 views on YouTube.

Buy the full album on iTunes, Amazon or Google Play, and stream it via Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio and more.