RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Oct 2018 10:56 |  By RnMTeam

Sawai Gandharav in search of a venue

MUMBAI: A festival started 66 years ago and running successfully, is a phenomenon. Sawai Gandharav, started by Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi in memory of his guru Sawai Gandharva in 1952 has been a major attraction for many classical music lovers. Over the years it has garnered a cult audience. This year it will be the 66th edition of the Sawai Gandharv Bhimsen Mahotsav and for past three decades, this musical event is organised at the Deccan Education Society's New English School, Ramanbag. But this year, the Deccan Education Society has informed the organising committee Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal through a written communication, that the place will be unavailable for Sawai Gandharv Bhimsen Mahotsav, a major crisis for the organisers. For all the three decades, the venue has never even gone half empty and gathers the audience to its maximum capacity. This crisis is bigger as there fewer options in Pune for a large and big open ground that accommodate thousands of people comfortably. This is the second in past three years, Sawai Gandharav has met with a crisis, in 2014, due to untimely rains just a day before the three-day festival started, the festival had to be postponed by a month.

Not bound by one particular Gharana, the festival has become a platform for the best performers and artistes of various genres from across the country. During this five-day festival, along with live concerts, there are screenings of short films and colloquiums on music and exhibition of photographs of artistes, which have been added to the bouquet. The Mandal has also taken efforts to make the festival qualitatively better by offering discounted tickets to students and making special arrangements for the visually challenged.

While there is no confirmation of the next venue, the organisers have promised to intimate with developments as and when it happens. The classical music season is upon and the fans all over the world await the fest of Sawai Gandharav. Many NRIs plan their homecoming trips aligning to the schedule of Sawai Gandharav and over the years this fest has taken the shape of a major attraction during the holiday season for the audience.

Many stalwarts like Pandit Jasraj, Dr Prabha Atre, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia still perform at this event along with new talent.

The range of tickets starts from a couple of hundreds to more than a couple of thousands. Every year the public transport buses Pune, arrange for buses for easier commute within the city for commoners.

The final announcement of the venue is awaited.

Tags
Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Pandit Jasraj Dr Prabha Atre Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia
Related news
News | 15 Aug 2018

Five non-film patriotic songs to celebrate Independence Day

MUMBAI: As we celebrate 72 glorious years of Independence, music stays to be an important part of these celebrations. While Hindi movies have given some of the best patriotic songs, there are some non-film patriotic songs that have been timeless classics. Some of the choices are below:

read more
News | 21 Jul 2018

Maharashtra's rich culture of Abhangs and Bhajans

MUMBAI: Devotional music has a huge market share in India, considering every state has its own festivals apart from the regular Diwali and Holi, which are celebrated across India. And the state of Maharashtra is not behind when it comes to the festive aura.

read more
News | 10 May 2018

British singer Avina Shah presents retro-themed song 'Playboy'

MUMBAI: Very few Indians who stay away from their homeland actually stay rooted. Avina Shah is one of those. Trained in classical music, dance and Bollywood, Avina has come with her new song Playboy this summer.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2018

91st Birthday of living legend Vidushi Annapurna Devi

MUMBAI: Some are born artists, and Annapurna Devi is one of those. An innate musicality, aura of an enigma and genius unparalleled, born as Roshanara Khan to the father of Maihar Gharana, Baba Allauddin Khan, she was a prodigy from the word go.

read more
News | 03 Apr 2018

We identify the disorder first, depending on which we chalk out our therapy: India's first certified Music Therapist

MUMBAI: While we all know the wonder music can do to our feelings, emotions and brain, we have certified music therapists too to help us cure.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Fever FM’s RJ Anmol to host Radio Connex 2018

MUMBAI: Radio Connex, one of a kind radio celebration is all set to be held today in Mumbai.read more

News
It is the audience, who is the real winner: RJ Kartik, MY FM Jaipur

MUMBAI: Jaipur’s popular RJ Karthik from MY FM is hopeful about winning at Radio Connex 2018 todaread more

News
Being nominated for Radio Connex’s best RJ category makes me feel honoured to stand amongst the best from the industry: RJ Harshil, Radio City

MUMBAI: Radio City RJ Harshil, who is popular among the masses of Ahmedabad, is quite excited aboread more

News
Radio City Bengaluru’s ‘drama queen’ RJ Nethra thanks Radio Connex for her nomination in the best RJ category

MUMBAI: Radio City Bengaluru’s drama queen RJ Nethra knows well to make a mark with her radio jocread more

News
I have won the very moment when my content has reached my listeners: RJ Shonali, Radio City Pune

MUMBAI:  Pune chi mulgi and Radio City star RJ Shonali is known for her local stories from the Mread more

top# 5 articles

1
Set Before Us announce Vitae 2018 European Tour

MUMBAI: Set Before Us will be hitting the road this month in support of their latest full length album Vitae. A mere 5 weeks since its release on 31...read more

2
Seven memorable songs by Jagjit Singh on his seventh anniversary

MUMBAI: For the recent generations, Jagjit Sing has been the reference point for Ghazal singing. Known for his soulful and sensitive voice, it’s been...read more

3
Sawai Gandharav in search of a venue

MUMBAI: A festival started 66 years ago and running successfully, is a phenomenon. Sawai Gandharav, started by Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi in...read more

4
Veteran playback singer Nitin Bali dead

MUMBAI: Nitin Bali, a veteran playback singer of the 1990s who was seriously injured in a road accident near Borivali, succumbed here on Tuesday...read more

5
Was asked to visit Vairamuthu in hotel, says singer Chinmayi

MUMBAI: Popular singer Chinmayi Sripaada has backed accusations of sexual harassment against veteran Tamil lyricist-poet Vairamuthu by alleging that...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group