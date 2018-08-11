The feel in the web series has to be strong: Rachita Arora

MUMBAI: Working on something different and that too which is the new in thing is always challenging. Rachita Arora felt the same when she worked on her first web-series, Sacred Games.

“Sacred Games was my first web series and the experience was great. People have sent me messages saying how much they have loved the song. Anurag (Kashyap) sir also loved my work. Sir called me one fine morning for Sacred Games and asked for a disco type song. It is titled Labon Se Chhukar,” says the composer.

Watch the song below:

Karenjit Kaur that released on 16 July is a web series based on Sunny Leone’s life released on Zee5. The music of the series right from the theme song to the background score was done by Rachita.

She talks about how she got the project and what was the requirement. “When I was called in office and they explained me the concept. Though it was Sunny Leone, people think the song has to be sensuous. But they said that is not the kind of song they are looking for. Their requirement for this was a kind of song that has dept and shows Sunny’s struggle and journey.”

“I believe the very important aspect of a web series is the feel that has to be strong. Karenjit was a different experience for me in terms of music. It was interesting to see how the tempos of the series kept changing. It was challenging, as well fun to work on it. Whenever you do some new work, it is always a challenge for you,” she adds.

Watch the theme song below:

Lastly, we were curious to know which space was Rachita enjoy amongst the film and web-series. “Well, the two are different concepts and special in their own space. Web Series is trending now days and creating one score for the series, working with the mood and feeling is really beautiful. While when it comes to movies, it is completely different as it has background score, songs and more so I enjoy both,” she wraps up.