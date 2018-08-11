New romantic track 'Thodi Doori' is sure to lift your mood

MUMBAI: Melodious track Thodi Doori, is a typical mood lifting song. Sung by Aaman Trikha the track happens to be a pleasant one as his vocals have added a spark to the entire video.

The video has been shot in a very stylish format with the lead’s looking extremely stunning in the video. While Thodi Doorigives out a message to people.

Click here to view the video:

Lyrics penned by Sahil Chib have added depth to the song. Music is given by Royy. This track released under Zee Music Company has been receiving great response and is sure to reach great heights.