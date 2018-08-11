'Nashe Si Chad Gayi' crosses 450 million views

MUMBAI: One of the peppiest songs Nashe Se Chad Gayi has crossed 450 million views.

The song sung by Arijit Singh truly triggers your soul and gets you all energized. Music has been rendered by the famous duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani while lyrics have been written by Jaideep Sahini.

Well this song from Befikre is getting a great response as it has crossed 450 million views on YouTube and is a big Bollywood chartbuster. It has been tagged as one of the most watched videos on YouTube and will continue being.

Also Read: Inspired or copied? 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi'- An echo from Japanese animated series

Click here to view the video: