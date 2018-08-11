RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Aug 2018 17:57 |  By RnMTeam

John Mayer's home 'ransacked' by burglar

MUMBAI : Singer-songwriter John Mayer's home in Beverly Hills was robbed and ransacked.

The burglary took place on Friday mid-morning. The thief "ransacked" the house and managed to get away with between $100,000 and $200,000 of Mayer's property including music equipment and watches, reports tmz.com.

The offender entered the house through a bedroom window, which was smashed whilst the singer was out.

Mayer had to have an emergency appendectomy as a result of suffering from acute appendicitis, which is an inflammation of the tube, caused by a blockage in its hollow portion, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He had to cancel a show with the band Dead & Company at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

 (Source: IANS)

Tags
John Mayer Beverly Hills
Related news
News | 28 May 2018

Get to know what Shawn Mendes has learnt from John Mayer

MUMBAI: Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes is in awe of American musician John Mayer, who he says always tries to keep learning to grow more.

read more
News | 26 Apr 2018

Easier to be 'copycats' in Indian music scene

MUMBAI: John Mayer, Michael Jackson, Bryan Adams, George Michael or Ed Sheeran -- global singers' cover versions sell more than original work in Bollywood music dominated India, says Prabhtoj Singh - frontman/lead vocalist and guitarist of The Copycats band.

read more
News | 12 Apr 2018

Man arrested for trespassing Taylor Swift's home

MUMBAI: A man who was trying to scale a wall outside pop star Taylor Swift's Beverly Hills mansion, was arrested.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2017

John Mayer hospitalized for emergency surgery

MUMBAI: Singer John Mayer has been hospitalized in New Orleans due to appendicitis.

read more
News | 01 Sep 2017

Mel B accused of being a homewrecker herself

MUMBAI: Singer Mel B reportedly fears being branded a homewrecker over an affair with a married policeman. This comes after she accused her former nanny of doing the same to her.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sports Flashes acquires broadcast rights of English Premier League

MUMBAI: Sports Flashes recently announced about their collaboration with talk Sports, under whicread more

Press Releases
Radio City continues to influence the nation with highest listenership

MUMBAI: Radio City has once again emerged as the number 1 FM broadcaster as per the recent AZ Reread more

News
Global artist royalty portal launched in India

MUMBAI : Music label Sony Music has launched its global artist royalty portal, Artist Portal, inread more

News
BARC Week 31: Zoom marks an impressive rise

MUMBAI: In week 29 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Zoom has marked a stupendous eread more

News
Times Music releases music cards of Kannada record label Sangeetha

MUMBAI: In what can be called as a spectacular union, Times Music has collaborated with renownedread more

top# 5 articles

1
New romantic track 'Thodi Doori' is sure to lift your mood

MUMBAI: Melodious track Thodi Doori, is a typical mood lifting song. Sung by Aaman Trikha the track happens to be a pleasant one as his vocals have...read more

2
Arjun Kumaraswamy's 'Shoulda Met Me First' is every lover's song

MUMBAI: London-based, Sri Lankan singer, Arjun Kumaraswamy's latest song, Shoulda Met Me First is out. The song is from the Suit fame singer’s album...read more

3
Nicki Minaj drops 'Queen,' featuring Eminem, The Weeknd

MUMBAI : After multiple delays and one fake-out, singer Nicki Minaj has finally dropped her fourth studio album, Queen - a week earlier than the...read more

4
'Milegi Milegi' trends at number one on Gaana

MUMBAI: A T-Series track Milegi Milegi has gone to become a popular track now, as it trends on music streaming app Gaana. Sung by Mika Singh and...read more

5
John Mayer's home 'ransacked' by burglar

MUMBAI : Singer-songwriter John Mayer's home in Beverly Hills was robbed and ransacked.The burglary took place on Friday mid-morning. The thief "...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group