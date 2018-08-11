John Mayer's home 'ransacked' by burglar

MUMBAI : Singer-songwriter John Mayer's home in Beverly Hills was robbed and ransacked.

The burglary took place on Friday mid-morning. The thief "ransacked" the house and managed to get away with between $100,000 and $200,000 of Mayer's property including music equipment and watches, reports tmz.com.



The offender entered the house through a bedroom window, which was smashed whilst the singer was out.

Mayer had to have an emergency appendectomy as a result of suffering from acute appendicitis, which is an inflammation of the tube, caused by a blockage in its hollow portion, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He had to cancel a show with the band Dead & Company at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Source: IANS)