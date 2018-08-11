Armaan Malik's London diaries

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, who is currently in London, is making the most of his tour. The singer has gone to the British capital for some musical venture, whose details we are yet-to-know.

From striking a pose at some London street or binging on his favourite food, the 22-year-old singer is truly on an amazing trip. The singer, who is a trained guitar player, also visited the popular guitar store, Gibson Guitar Showroom, in London.

Check out Armaan’s posts below and to peep into his London travel diary.

Armaan at the Gibson Guitar Showroom

The Car Selfie!

Colourful background be like!

Keeping all the colours by my side A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK (@armaanmalik22) on Aug 9, 2018 at 7:55am PDT

Food matters!

Binging on the most delicious Raan Burger A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK (@armaanmalik22) on Aug 10, 2018 at 9:36am PDT

Street art

On some London street

The 9 pm post

Well, seems like the Bol Do Na Zara singer has decided to explore London to the maximum, while on his musical tour.