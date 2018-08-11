RadioandMusic
News |  11 Aug 2018 18:41 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik's London diaries

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, who is currently in London, is making the most of his tour. The singer has gone to the British capital for some musical venture, whose details we are yet-to-know.

From striking a pose at some London street or binging on his favourite food, the 22-year-old singer is truly on an amazing trip. The singer, who is a trained guitar player, also visited the popular guitar store, Gibson Guitar Showroom, in London.

Check out Armaan’s posts below and to peep into his London travel diary.

Armaan at the Gibson Guitar Showroom

Spent some really amazing time at the @gibsonguitar showroom in London

A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK (@armaanmalik22) on

The Car Selfie!

Whichever city I am in, a car selfie is a must

A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK (@armaanmalik22) on

Colourful background be like!

Keeping all the colours by my side

A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK (@armaanmalik22) on

Food matters!

Binging on the most delicious Raan Burger

A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK (@armaanmalik22) on

Street art

You don’t take a photograph, you make it! #StreetArt #London #Shoreditch

A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK (@armaanmalik22) on

On some London street

A cold day right in the midst of one of the hottest summers. That’s London for ya

A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK (@armaanmalik22) on

The 9 pm post

So this is how 9 pm looks in London!

A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK (@armaanmalik22) on

Well, seems like the Bol Do Na Zara singer has decided to explore London to the maximum, while on his musical tour.

Armaan Malik London music street art Gibson Guitar Showroom musical tour travel diary Travel
