Arjun Kumaraswamy's 'Shoulda Met Me First' is every lover's song

MUMBAI: London-based, Sri Lankan singer, Arjun Kumaraswamy's latest song, Shoulda Met Me First is out. The song is from the Suit fame singer’s album, Closer To Home.

Written by Arjun and Nefera, the song is sung by Arjun. The romantic number, where Arjun is seen yearning to be with the girl he likes, features Natasha Sandhu, as his love interest. The music is produced by Paul Whalley.

Watch the song here:

Closer To Home has ten songs, of which, Vaadi, S.O.S., Lost Our Way, were released, earlier, on Arjun’s YouTube channel.

Watch S.O.S here:

Watch ‘Vaadi’ here:

Watch ‘Lost Our Way’ here:

Arjun, who sung many songs for T-Series, became popular in India with the Guru Randhawa song, Suit Suit Karda. His first gig, a cover of Tamil superstar, Dhanush's popular song, Why This Kolaveri Di, on his YouTube channel, made him a global sensation.

Meanwhile, Shoulda Met Me First has garnered over two lakh views on YouTube.