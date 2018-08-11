RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Aug 2018 17:46 |  By RnMTeam

Arjun Kumaraswamy's 'Shoulda Met Me First' is every lover's song

MUMBAI: London-based, Sri Lankan singer, Arjun Kumaraswamy's latest song, Shoulda Met Me First is out. The song is from the Suit fame singer’s album, Closer To Home.

Written by Arjun and Nefera, the song is sung by Arjun. The romantic number, where Arjun is seen yearning to be with the girl he likes, features Natasha Sandhu, as his love interest. The music is produced by Paul Whalley.

Watch the song here:

Closer To Home has ten songs, of which, Vaadi, S.O.S., Lost Our Way, were released, earlier, on Arjun’s YouTube channel.

Watch S.O.S here:

Watch ‘Vaadi’ here:

Watch ‘Lost Our Way’ here:

Arjun, who sung many songs for T-Series, became popular in India with the Guru Randhawa song, Suit Suit Karda. His first gig, a cover of Tamil superstar, Dhanush's popular song, Why This Kolaveri Di, on his YouTube channel, made him a global sensation.

Meanwhile, Shoulda Met Me First has garnered over two lakh views on YouTube.

Tags
Arjun Kumaraswamy Shoulda Met Me First Closer To Home suit Youtube Why This Kolaveri Di Guru Randhawa Suit Suit Karda Dhanush Sri Lankan paul Whalley Natasha Sandhu
Related news
News | 11 Aug 2018

'Nashe Si Chad Gayi' crosses 450 million views

MUMBAI: One of the peppiest songs Nashe Se Chad Gayi has crossed 450 million views. 

read more
News | 10 Aug 2018

Guru Randhawa shares teaser of 'Love Me India'

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, who is debuting in the world of music reality shows, with the musical battle, Love Me India, shared the teaser of the show that will be aired from September.

read more
News | 09 Aug 2018

After 'Jalebi' Jubin Nautiyal records for another Mahesh Bhatt film

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who had recently recorded the song, Tum Se, for the upcoming Mahesh Bhatt film, Jalebi-The Everlasting Taste of Love, has recorded another song for the filmmaker.

read more
News | 09 Aug 2018

Tulsi Kumar excited for first UK tour

MUMBAI : Singer Tulsi Kumar says she is excited to perform in the UK for the first time.The singer will perform live with singer Guru Randhawa as part of High Rated Gabru UK Tour 2018.

read more
News | 08 Aug 2018

Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Ishare Tere' crosses 50 million views

MUMBAI: Seems like Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is on hit spree because his latest song, Ishare Tere, has crossed over 50 million views on YouTube. The song was released on 25 July 2018.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sports Flashes acquires broadcast rights of English Premier League

MUMBAI: Sports Flashes recently announced about their collaboration with talk Sports, under whicread more

Press Releases
Radio City continues to influence the nation with highest listenership

MUMBAI: Radio City has once again emerged as the number 1 FM broadcaster as per the recent AZ Reread more

News
Global artist royalty portal launched in India

MUMBAI : Music label Sony Music has launched its global artist royalty portal, Artist Portal, inread more

News
BARC Week 31: Zoom marks an impressive rise

MUMBAI: In week 29 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Zoom has marked a stupendous eread more

News
Times Music releases music cards of Kannada record label Sangeetha

MUMBAI: In what can be called as a spectacular union, Times Music has collaborated with renownedread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Nashe Si Chad Gayi' crosses 450 million views

MUMBAI: One of the peppiest songs Nashe Se Chad Gayi has crossed 450 million views.  The song sung by Arijit Singh truly triggers your soul and gets...read more

2
Update your playlist with these fresh songs

MUMBAI: Currently lots of music is buzzing out, and we can’t get enough of these songs. Thereby we bring to you a melodious concoction of independent...read more

3
Nathan Dawe drops infectious debut single 'Cheatin'

MUMBAI:Bouncing off the back of his debut performances at We Are FSTVL and Bestival, rising UK DJ and producer Nathan Dawe delivers his stunningly...read more

4
John Mayer's home 'ransacked' by burglar

MUMBAI : Singer-songwriter John Mayer's home in Beverly Hills was robbed and ransacked.The burglary took place on Friday mid-morning. The thief "...read more

5
Arjun Kumaraswamy's 'Shoulda Met Me First' is every lover's song

MUMBAI: London-based, Sri Lankan singer, Arjun Kumaraswamy's latest song, Shoulda Met Me First is out. The song is from the Suit fame singer’s album...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group