Sa Re Ga Ma Pa stalwart Abhijit Ghoshal to venture in devotional music

MUMBAI: Music reality shows have discovered gems in playback singing and Abhijeet Ghoshal, who is the only undefeated winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, for 11 consecutive episodes, is venturing into devotional music.

The talented youngster, who is now a critically acclaimed Bollywood singer, will soon launch his new album based on Sai Bhajans, Sainath Aao, in the second week of August. The launch will see the stalwarts of soulful music like Anup Jalota, Kavita Krishnamurthy attending it.

Having sung in over 14 languages, Abhijeet has crooned various genres like Bollywood, Ghazals, Sufi earlier. He had, earlier, crooned the song, Jashn Hai Jeet Ka for the Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn starrer, London Dreams, for music composer trio, Shanker Ehsaan Loy. He has also worked with renowned Bollywood musicians like Louis Banks, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shaan, Alka Yagnik, and many more.

Besides, Abhijeet also presents various concerts, under the title of Bhajan Pravaah, where he sings soulful bhajans from Sai, Kabeer, Tulsi, Durga, Kali, Nirgun, and Sufi. Most of these are fresh, soul touching and rhythmic compositions.

When asked about the driving force that led him to choose singing bhajans, Ghoshal said, “ There is a certain peace and contentment, I get, when I sing bhajans. Bhajans are spiritual and connect with the soul. Also, each festival has a bhajan associated with it. I feel a deep connect with God when I get an opportunity to sing a beautiful bhajan.”

"Lata Mangeshkarji has a vast repertoire of bhajans. Even Manna Dey used to sing beautiful bhajans. Anup Jalota also sings soulful bhajans," he added.

In his initial days, post voluntarily leaving Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, the singer took a big risk in order to pursue a music career. Recalling the same, he said, “Winning 11 times, and thereafter leaving the contest undefeated, that too voluntarily, was a wonderful experience. I would like to emphasize that Sa Re Ga Ma Pa did not have this SMS voting system then. I was judged by the virtuosos of classical as well as film music of the country like Pt.Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ustad Vilayat Khan, Naushad Saab, Ustad Rashid Khan. So, it was no mean feat.”

Meanwhile, Abhijit, who believes that success has no shortcut, aspires to work with renowned music composers. On this, he revealed, “I have huge faith in karma. I believe one needs to focus on one’s work and leave the rest to God.”

Well, we have to wait and watch versatile singer, Abhijeet Ghoshal’s foray into a new musical genre.