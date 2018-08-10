RadioandMusic
News |  10 Aug 2018 18:52 |  By RnMTeam

Mika Singh requests audience to 'help' him

MUMBAI: Recently Hawa Hawa fame Mika Singh shared a video post on Twitter. He captioned the video, “Just saw this video clip and I feel so sad for this talented man who composed this song and is now begging on the street. Please help me find him, I will take care of his everything.”

The video showcases a homeless person(beggar) whose music composition will absolutely make you go ‘wow’. While it’s a fact that India has a great music talent and you are sure to find them in the hideous parts of our country.

One of the best examples is the video Mika Singh has shared. While Twitter has proved that it’s one of the best mediums when it comes to information sharing.

Check the video below:

