News |  10 Aug 2018 16:07 |  By RnMTeam

Guru Randhawa shares teaser of 'Love Me India'

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, who is debuting in the world of music reality shows, with the musical battle, Love Me India, shared the teaser of the show that will be aired from September.

The show will have the High Rated Gabru singer judging some talented kids, along with Bollywood music composer and singer, Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Bhasin.

Meanwhile, it will be great to see Guru, who has stunned everyone with his quintessential signing, bestow contestants with his musical knowledge and exceptional judging. The show will be telecasted on &TV.

