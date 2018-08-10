RadioandMusic
News |  10 Aug 2018 18:03 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Snake makes his way onto 2018 Billboard cover

MUMBAI: From growing up in the poor Parisian banlieue of Ermont to being a Grammy nominated producer and artist DJ Snake must have had a challenging journey. The world has applauded him for his work, in fact, recently, International media brand Billboard put DJ Snake on their 2018 cover issue.

The cover issue would speaks about  how the DJ has won a zillion hearts, challenges and a lot more.

The 32 year old has given the world Magenta Riddim, Turn Down For What, Let Me Love You and driven the audience crazy with his bass.

Below he proudly shares his Billboard cover on Twitter:

