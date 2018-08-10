RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Aug 2018 17:29 |  By RnMTeam

Demi Lovato cancels tour dates in Mexico, South America

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Demi Lovato, currently undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation centre, has cancelled the remaining dates for her Tell Me You Love Me tour.

The tour, organised by Live Nation Entertainment, was headed to six cities across South America later this year.

"Unfortunately, Demi Lovato has cancelled her upcoming Tell Me You Love Me tour dates in South America, as she is focusing on her recovery," read a statement from Live Nation to variety.com.

Lovato was hospitalised in July when she overdosed following a relapse after six years of sobriety. She spent several weeks in Cedars-Sinai hospital here recovering.

The 25-year-old former Disney star wrote a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday thanking the hospital staff, her team, and her family for being with her during the hospitalisation process.

"It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet," she said of her journey with addiction in the post.

Lovato was scheduled to appear in Chile, Argentina and Brazil starting 14 November, but tickets are now refunded following the tour's cancellation.

Lovato has not kept her most recent relapse a secret, revealing it in her single Sober, which has seen a newfound popularity on streaming platforms and has returned to the Billboard charts following the initial news of her overdose.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Demi Lovato Tell Me You Love Me Live Nation Entertainment sober
Related news
News | 07 Aug 2018

Demi Lovato out of hospital, checks into rehab

MUMBAI :  Singer-actress Demi Lovato is out of a hospital where she was admitted two weeks ago following a drug overdose and is currently undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation centre.

read more
News | 06 Aug 2018

Need time to focus on my sobriety: Demi Lovato

MUMBAI : After reaching a stable condition following a drug overdose last month, singer Demi Lovato said she needs "time to heal and focus on my sobriety and the road to recovery".

read more
News | 02 Aug 2018

Demi Lovato may be released from hospital soon

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Demi Lovato, who allegedly nearly died following a drug overdose last week, is doing a lot better now and is expected to be released from the hospital this week.

read more
News | 31 Jul 2018

Demi Lovato too ill to discuss rehab plans

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato is too ill to discuss going to a rehabilitation centre.Those close to Lovato, however, believe that it is crucial for her to go to a rehabilitation centre to save her life after she became severely ill due to a drug overdose, reports TMZ.

read more
News | 31 Jul 2018

Demi Lovato may be suffering from overdose complication

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato is still hospitalised here six days after a suspected drug overdose and is reportedly suffering from complications.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sports Flashes acquires broadcast rights of English Premier League

MUMBAI: Sports Flashes recently announced about their collaboration with talk Sports, under whicread more

Press Releases
Radio City continues to influence the nation with highest listenership

MUMBAI: Radio City has once again emerged as the number 1 FM broadcaster as per the recent AZ Reread more

News
Global artist royalty portal launched in India

MUMBAI : Music label Sony Music has launched its global artist royalty portal, Artist Portal, inread more

News
BARC Week 31: Zoom marks an impressive rise

MUMBAI: In week 29 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Zoom has marked a stupendous eread more

News
Times Music releases music cards of Kannada record label Sangeetha

MUMBAI: In what can be called as a spectacular union, Times Music has collaborated with renownedread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Chin Chin Chu' from Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi has a Punjabi twist

MUMBAI: The newest song, Chin Chin Chu, from the upcoming Sonakshi Sinha and Jassie Gill starrer, Happy Phirr Bhagg Jayegi, is out! Featuring...read more

2
Guru Randhawa shares teaser of 'Love Me India'

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, who is debuting in the world of music reality shows, with the musical battle, Love Me India, shared the teaser of the show...read more

3
Gurinder Seagal to give India its first gospel song

MUMBAI: Music composer and singer, Gurinder Seagal, whose first, major break, was as the solo composer of the Bollywood movie, Nawabzaade, will be...read more

4
DJ Snake makes his way onto 2018 Billboard cover

MUMBAI: From growing up in the poor Parisian banlieue of Ermont to being a Grammy nominated producer and artist DJ Snake must have had a challenging...read more

5
Bhushan Kumar joins Twitter

MUMBAI: T-Series managing director Bhushan Kumar, who has always promoted talented artists, both from the music and Bollywood industry, has made a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group