There is a different vibe while working with a legend like Javed Saheb: Sachin-Jigar

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s famous composer duo Sachin-Jigar have been doing music for 12 years now. Their Bollywood journey has been very exciting and challenging for them but amongst all, 2018 has been the best year for the duo.

“This year, considering Stree and Arjun Patiala, we are portraying ourselves in the main commercial song zone,” says the duo.

The list of 2018 albums is long! Let’s begin with the projects which are yet to release. Starting from the earliest to release, Gold, the duo says, “Gold is one of the biggest films that we have done so far. This film is not about music, the music is about the film. The audience will understand this statement once they watch the film. The album has some amazing songs and we got a chance to do a patriotic song again. We have managed to stick to our elements and made the film as honest as we could,” said Jigar Saraiya.

Working with the legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar for Gold was a delightful experience. “Javed Sahab greeted us so well that first, he feed us food before working on the songs. He never came across as a senior; he always made us felt like home. His knowledge of phonetics is extraordinary. There is a different vibe while working with a legend. We would like to take this interview to extend a big sense of gratitude to him because he has worked so hard for our royalty rights,” says Sachin Sanghvi.

Moving on, they talk about Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao starrer Stree. They are very excited about this album and horror as a genre is what the duo like the most.

2018’s awaited film Arjun Patiala also has these composers on its music. “Arjun Patiala is a very interesting movie for us, the fact it has Diljit Paji, is a delightful actor to see on screen. Our relationship with him has been very different. We knew him as Diljit Paji who would sing for us and come up with some fun stuff about Punjab,” says the Laadki composers.

The duo promises the album to be a fun-filled ride. The duo has also collaborated with Guru Randhawa for a couple of songs, one is sung by Diljit himself. Also, a big romantic song, a heartbreak song and three big dance songs are on the list.