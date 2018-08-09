RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Aug 2018 13:23 |  By RnMTeam

There is a different vibe while working with a legend like Javed Saheb: Sachin-Jigar

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s famous composer duo Sachin-Jigar have been doing music for 12 years now. Their Bollywood journey has been very exciting and challenging for them but amongst all, 2018 has been the best year for the duo.

“This year, considering Stree and Arjun Patiala, we are portraying ourselves in the main commercial song zone,” says the duo.

The list of 2018 albums is long! Let’s begin with the projects which are yet to release. Starting from the earliest to release, Gold, the duo says, “Gold is one of the biggest films that we have done so far. This film is not about music, the music is about the film. The audience will understand this statement once they watch the film. The album has some amazing songs and we got a chance to do a patriotic song again. We have managed to stick to our elements and made the film as honest as we could,” said Jigar Saraiya.

Working with the legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar for Gold was a delightful experience. “Javed Sahab greeted us so well that first, he feed us food before working on the songs. He never came across as a senior; he always made us felt like home. His knowledge of phonetics is extraordinary. There is a different vibe while working with a legend. We would like to take this interview to extend a big sense of gratitude to him because he has worked so hard for our royalty rights,” says Sachin Sanghvi.

Moving on, they talk about Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao starrer Stree. They are very excited about this album and horror as a genre is what the duo like the most.

Also Read: 'Stree' album took a year to complete: Sachin-Jigar

2018’s awaited film Arjun Patiala also has these composers on its music. “Arjun Patiala is a very interesting movie for us, the fact it has Diljit Paji, is a delightful actor to see on screen. Our relationship with him has been very different. We knew him as Diljit Paji who would sing for us and come up with some fun stuff about Punjab,” says the Laadki composers.

The duo promises the album to be a fun-filled ride. The duo has also collaborated with Guru Randhawa for a couple of songs, one is sung by Diljit himself. Also, a big romantic song, a heartbreak song and three big dance songs are on the list.

Tags
Sachin Sanghvi Jigar Saraiya Sachin-Jigar Arjun Patiala Gold Laadki Javed Akhtar Shraddha Kapoor Rajkumar Rao Stree
Related news
News | 07 Aug 2018

Lyricists must think twice before writing item songs: Shabana Azmi

MUMBAI: Veteran actor-social activist Shabana Azmi, who has expressed her angst against item songs in the past, on Tuesday said lyricists must take care to avoid derogatory words.

read more
News | 07 Aug 2018

Gold's 'Monobina' is similar to 'Chad Gai Hain'

MUMBAI: Gold is all set to wave the audience with an amazing story plot next week. To keep up with the buzz the makers have released a new song, Monobina. It is a celebrated song with lyrics in Hindi and Bengali.

read more
News | 06 Aug 2018

'Stree' album took a year to complete: Sachin-Jigar

MUMBAI: Composer duo Sachin-Jigar have been working on some great projects this year, amongst which is Stree. The composers are extremely excited about the album as it is one of a kind comedy-horror film and the first for the Indian audience.

read more
News | 04 Aug 2018

It's amazing to be friends at work: Sachin-Jigar

MUMBAI: The greatest gift of life is friendship and composers Sachin-Jigar are blessed to have received it. It’s been 12 years since the duo are together and they have always had their back. In every up and down of their life, the two have been there, for each other, as pillars.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2018

Daler Mehndi to be now known as 'Doctor of Music'

MUMBAI: The pop singer of Bollywood music industry, Daler Mehndi is truly a rock star. This was proved when the Victoria Global University, United States of America honoured the singer with a doctorate certificate at their 15th Convocation. The singer will now be called Dr.

read more

RnM Biz

News
ISRA spreads its wing to the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telagana

MUMBAI: Indian Singers’ Rights Association (ISRA) recently held its first meeting for the singerread more

News
At IRF there are a lot of learnings that can be taken from an international point of view: Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) 2018 to be held at Malta  promisread more

News
MY FM's brings 'Hasvanu Naam Sairam' to Gujarat

MUMBAI: Recently the MY FM team launched a humour property in the Rajkot market with the name read more

Press Releases
SpotboyE.com's 'Music Buddies' showcases camaraderie between Bollywood's most popular musical duos
,

MUMBAI: SpotboyE.com the digital platform by 9X Media Pvt Ltd has created a fun Friendship serieread more

News
Radio Mirchi gets back to its leading position in Kolkata

MUMBAI: Fever FM was lucky only for a week to be holding the first position in Kolkata.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Tulsi Kumar excited for first UK tour

MUMBAI : Singer Tulsi Kumar says she is excited to perform in the UK for the first time.The singer will perform live with singer Guru Randhawa as...read more

2
I was scared to play the song to Mika (Singh):Milind Gaba on 'Kalesh'

Punjabi singer Milind Gaba, who is also known as Music MG, has collaborated with Mika Singh for his upcoming single, Kalesh that has a desi swag....read more

3
'Nazarbattu' song from 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se' was made in an hour: Sachet Tandon

MUMBAI: Nazarbattu, a Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se released under Saregama Music will certainly take you into a romantic mood with it’s melodious...read more

4
BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender 2018: Pune Line-up announced

MUMBAI: The Happiest Music Festival has just announced its much-awaited artist line-up for this year's Pune edition. The ninth edition of the...read more

5
Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Ishare Tere' crosses 50 million views

MUMBAI: Seems like Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is on hit spree because his latest song, Ishare Tere, has crossed over 50 million views on YouTube....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group