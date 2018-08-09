RadioandMusic
News |  09 Aug 2018

Laila Majnu's first track 'Aahista' out

MUMBAI: Presented by Imtiaz Ali and directorial venture of Imtiaz’s brother Sajid Ali, Laila Majnu launched its first song ‘Aahista’, garnering over two lakh views on YouTube within few hours of its release. Sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, Aahista is a complete change from the duo’s previous collabration together The Break Up Song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and is easy on ears. The movie features newcomers Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, the song is composed by sitar maestro Niladri Kumar and penned by Irshad Kamil.

Arijit’s voice strikes the right chords with his honeyed voice and Jonita Gandhi complements it just the right way. The song encapsulates the mushy beginnings of a romantic relationship and the same is depicted well in the video. The video also gives a hint to turbulent the love story.

The movie is a modern take on the legendary folklore of Laila Majnu and this track is the first of the album, giving a hint of a promising album.

Laila Majnu is set to release on 24 August, 2018 and is produced by Shobha and Ekta Kapoor along with Pretty Ali.

