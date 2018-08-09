RadioandMusic
Indians open to new forms of music now: Subir Malik

MUMBAI :  Indians are becoming more tolerant when it comes to accepting new forms of music, says Subir Malik, who is one of the band members of Parikrama.

"India is growing (when it comes to accepting indie music). A lot of people now are open to accepting new forms of music. At least musically, we are becoming more tolerant and that is good news," Malik said in a statement to IANS.

Malik feels the music industry is not promoting indie artistes as it should.

"It is still a niche category if you take India as a whole. Record companies themselves are not in the same positions as they were a decade ago or more and all have limited funds in hand now," he said.

The keyboard player along with his bandmates will participate in a multi-city Facebook Live relay session on 15 August as part of Independence Day celebration by Vh1 India. The channel has also planned Vh1 Soundnation -- in which they have curated a special play list supported by 72 indie musicians.

Bands like Dualist Inquiry, Grain, Komorebi, The Koniac Net, Laxmi Bomb, The Quarter and Azadi Records Collective will also take part in the live session from cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

(Source: IANS)

