I consider myself a dancer first: Jennifer Lopez

MUMBAI : She is a singer and an actress, but Jennifer Lopez says she always considers herself a dancer first.

"I always consider myself a dancer first because I became a singer and an actress after I was a dancer," Lopez said in a statement to IANS.

"That was the first thing my mom put me in when I was five years old. That was my first form of artistic expression," she added.

Lopez added that she is enjoying her stint as a judge on the reality show World of Dance, which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

"It is so part of who I am that to watch it now and to be able to see kids who are -- what? -- 9, 10, 11 or 12 years old and then to see people who have been doing it for so long and are a seasoned couple dancing together, it just reminded me of all of the reasons why I love dancing, why I wanted to do this in the first place."

(Source: IANS)