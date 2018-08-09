RadioandMusic
News |  09 Aug 2018 17:54 |  By RnMTeam

Harshdeep sings three songs for 'Manmarziyaan'

MUMBAI: Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming release Manmarziyaan will feature three songs of  Harsheep Kaur. The album is being composed by Amit Trivedi who has created  super hit albums in past. 

“For this film, I am singing three songs. The trailer is out and I am super excited about the film. The soundtrack is amazing. It will definitely be a musical treat for every Amit Trivedi fan, ” says Harshdeep.

“The songs I will be singing are just amazing, I personally enjoyed dubbing them. All the three songs are duet tracks with Jazim Sharma. Keeping in mind that it is an Anurag Kashyap film, these are romantic songs with a twist,” she adds.

For the launch of the music, a mini concert will be held on 19 August where the singers will perform the soundtracks live.

Harshdeep has been a part of the title track of Happy Bhag Jayegi and she is also a part of the sequence film Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi’s title song. She is crooning the track with Daler Mehndi.

Here is the audio track:

“I know Daler Paji personally but, yes, it is my first duet with him. We did not record together, while I was in the studio, I heard his voice and accordingly dubbed my part for Sohail Sen,” adds the Dilbaro singer.

A new song from the upcoming release film Lashtam Pashtam released two days ago of which Harshdeep was a part with Sukhwinder Singh.

“I have been doing back to back song releases. The lyrics are written by Mehboob and the music is given by his daughter Sana.” The song is Rab Rakha, watch it below:

The singer is also working on some independent music which has been recorded but would take a while to release. She was also a part of T-Series Mixtape and T-Series Mixtape Punjabi as well, she will be seen featuring in their new season too.

Lastly, on the concept of remaking an already establish songs she says, “I am a singer and if I like the song then I will definitely go for it. I am a music lover so I enjoy singing anything. I know that many songs are being recreated but if done in a good taste, its okay, the beauty of original song should be intact.”

Anurag Kashyap Harshdeep Kaur Manmarziyaan Rab Rakha Mehboob Sana Sukhwinder Singh Dilbaro Daler Mehndi Happy Bhag Jayegi Lashtam Pashtam Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi
