News |  09 Aug 2018 20:08 |  By RnMTeam

Aastha Gill makes her Bollywood debut with 'Kamariyan'

MUMBAI: After a hit dance number Milegi Milegi, the makers of Stree release another upbeat track Kamariyan. It features Nora Fatehi and again she leaves a mark with her sizzling performance.

The singers who are a part of another hit track are Divya Kumar, Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya and Aastha Gill who made her Bollywood debut with this song.

The entire album for the film is created by duo Sachin-Jigar who has some amazing time working on this project.

Also Read: 'Stree' album took a year to complete: Sachin-Jigar

Watch the song below:

Aastha Gill got into fame with her debute single Buzz which was released early this year. The song also featured Badshah with an outstanding rap.

Also Read: Aastha Gill's 'Buzz' did create buzz after Badshah's entry

The singer who is a close one to rapper Badshah will be seen featuring in Badshah’s upcoming album too.

Also Read: Aastha Gill to feature in Badshah's O.N.E

