News |  08 Aug 2018 18:52 |  By RnMTeam

'Nazarbattu' song from 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se' was made in an hour: Sachet Tandon

MUMBAI: Nazarbattu, a Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se released under Saregama Music will certainly take you into a romantic mood with it’s melodious rhythm.

The perky song starring Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda was made in an hour while jamming in the director’s office. It was shot at the Golden Temple(Amritsar).  "The song is an expression of love," said music director, Sachet Tandon who has also sung the song.

This is the first time ever that a male-female duo composed a song together in Bollywood. When Pulkit Rishi provided the team with a line, Nazarbattu Main Tera, Music Directors, Sachet and Parampara broke the mukda-antra pattern usually followed in a song and brought back Kishore Kumarji’s tunes in the song after ages giving us all a beautiful, romantic number.

