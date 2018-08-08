RadioandMusic
Lady Gaga announces dates for Las Vegas residency shows

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Lady Gaga says that she will perform two shows as part of her Las Vegas residency on 28 December.

The shows Enigma and Jazz And Piano will take place at the Park theatre at the new Park MGM resort in Las Vegas, reports variety.com.

‘Lady Gaga Enigma’ is a brand-new odyssey of her pop hits while ‘Lady Gaga Jazz and Piano’ will feature stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the 'Great American Songbook'.

The singer said: "I can't wait to share Enigma with all of my fans and with Las Vegas. We're creating a show unlike anything I've done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us.

"The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music."

Bill Hornbuckle, President of MGM Resorts International, said, "Working with Lady Gaga and her team has been a career highlight for me. What she is planning for Las Vegas audiences is nothing short of spectacular." 

On the film front, the 32-year-old actress will play a music star in A Star Is Born alongside actor Bradley Cooper.

(Source: IANS)

Lady Gaga Las Vegas Enigma Bradley Cooper Jazz And Piano Lady Gaga Enigma Lady Gaga Jazz and Piano Great American Songbook A Star Is Born
