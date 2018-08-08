RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Aug 2018 15:26 |  By RnMTeam

Kanye West set for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' appearance

MUMBAI : Rapper Kanye West will make an appearance on TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Host Jimmy Kimmel made the announcement on Twitter, reports billboard.com.

West's appearance on Thursday will be followed by an appearance by his wife Kim Kardashian West on Friday.

Details on their topics of conversation weren't released, but they will likely talk about West's controversial political remarks and his recent album ye, which was released in June.

West's last appearance on Kimmel came in 2013 in what was billed as an attempt to defuse a social media feud between the two stars.

The feud began when West took exception to a Kimmel sketch spoofing the rapper's infamous interview in which he made various claims and described himself as "the No. 1 rock star on the planet".

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is aired in India on Star World.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Kanye West Jimmy Kimmel Live Twitter Kim Kardashian Star World YE
Related news
News | 03 Aug 2018

Tulsi Kumar has something special in store?

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar has just dropped hints, of something special coming soon, on her social media handle. The singer has shared a post on Twitter, having pictures of her, donning a party look and posing with a mike. The singer captioned the pictures as below.

read more
News | 02 Aug 2018

Cardi B wants post baby intimacy

MUMBAI : Rapper Cardi B says she is counting down the days until she can get intimate with her husband Offset again.Taking to her Twitter account, the 25-year-old rapper uploaded a photograph of offset and wrote: "Hey cowboy, I want to take a ride on your horse."

read more
News | 31 Jul 2018

RJ Meenakshi walks ramp with special kids

MUMBAI: RJ Meenakshi, from 94.3 MY FM, recently walked the ramp with the specially challenged kids. She was the special guest of honour at the event, organized by an NGO called EmPower DIVA.

read more
News | 28 Jul 2018

Kanye West had suicidal thoughts

MUMBAI : Rapper Kanye West said that he had suicidal thoughts after watching Alexander McQueen documentary.

read more
News | 27 Jul 2018

Beyonce shares her twins' new photo

MUMBAI : Singer Beyonce Knowles, who never disclosed much of her private life's details in public, has shared few pictures from her family vacation in Europe.The Dangerously in love fame singer on Thursday took to her Twitter account and tweeted a photo of her twins.

read more

RnM Biz

News
At IRF there are a lot of learnings that can be taken from an international point of view: Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) 2018 to be held at Malta  promisread more

News
MY FM's brings 'Hasvanu Naam Sairam' to Gujarat

MUMBAI: Recently the MY FM team launched a humour property in the Rajkot market with the name read more

Press Releases
SpotboyE.com's 'Music Buddies' showcases camaraderie between Bollywood's most popular musical duos
,

MUMBAI: SpotboyE.com the digital platform by 9X Media Pvt Ltd has created a fun Friendship serieread more

News
Radio Mirchi gets back to its leading position in Kolkata

MUMBAI: Fever FM was lucky only for a week to be holding the first position in Kolkata.read more

News
Artist Aloud launches 'Artist Aloud Unplugged' - A new music series

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, a home for independent musicians has launched a new venture ‘Artist Aloud read more

top# 5 articles

1
'Nazarbattu' song from 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se' was made in an hour: Sachet Tandon

MUMBAI: Nazarbattu, a Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se released under Saregama Music will certainly take you into a romantic mood with it’s melodious...read more

2
VYRL Originals brings together Farhan Saeed and Rishi Rich for 'Maula'

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals, an EMI property led by Mohit Suri promises to promote independent non-film music. Recently the property brought together two...read more

3
Gurdas Maan's son shoots video for Badshah's song

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi singer-actor Gurdas Maan's son Gurikk Maan has conceptualised and shot the video of rapper Badshah's song Heartless.Also...read more

4
I am the only Indian composer, who gets his songs programmed internationally: Gurinder Seagal

MUMBAI: GF BF fame Gurinder Seagal has come a long way in his musical career. And when it comes to Bollywood, the singer has recently grabbed a big...read more

5
BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender 2018: Pune Line-up announced

MUMBAI: The Happiest Music Festival has just announced its much-awaited artist line-up for this year's Pune edition. The ninth edition of the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group