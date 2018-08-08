RadioandMusic
Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Ishare Tere' crosses 50 million views

MUMBAI: Seems like Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is on hit spree because his latest song, Ishare Tere, has crossed over 50 million views on YouTube. The song was released on 25 July 2018.

Written as well as composed by the High Rated Gabru singer himself, the song was co-sung by him with Dilbar fame Dhvani Bhanushali. The English lyrics of this club song are penned by Apeksha Dandekar.

Watch the video here:

Besides, Guru’s other singles like Made In India and Raat Kamaal Hai, released this year were also blockbusters. Made In India had also managed to nail a place in Billboard music charts, where the song was placed at number 11.

Also Read: Guru Randhawa's 'Made In India' rules Billboard at #11

Besides, the singer is gearing for his first ever concert in Kent. Organised by MTV Beats, the event will be held on 1 September 2018. Guru Randhawa retweeted a post, shared by The Woodville, regarding the concert. A link for booking tickets is also available in that post, which is shared below.

Currently, Guru is cherishing some family time in Canada. He posted a tweet on the same.

Guru Randhawa Ishare Tere Dhvani Bhanushali Dilbar T-Series Apeksha Dandekar Raat Kamaal Hai Made India Kent concert High Rated Gabru Billboard MTV Beats Canada Family Punjabi singer
