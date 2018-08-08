Cheryl 'humiliated' as Liam Payne moves on

MUMBAI : Singer Cheryl felt ‘humilated’ when she got to know about her former boyfriend Liam Payne ‘moving on’ with younger model Cairo Dwek.

The former One Direction star was spotted trying to impress a 20-year old Dwek at Medusa restaurant and cabaret club in Cannes before he followed her on Instagram and started liking her photographs, reports mirror.co.uk.

A source said, "It's obvious that Payne saw Dwek that night and now he's trying to get her attention."

Cheryl and Payne have a son, Bear.

(Source: IANS)