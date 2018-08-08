RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Aug 2018 11:06 |  By RnMTeam

Cardi B struggling with baby blues

MUMBAI : Rapper Cardi B says she is struggling with her emotions following the birth of her daughter Kulture.

Taking to her Instagram account, Cardi B, who became a mother in July, said, "This postpartum sh*t is annoying. Like I been emotional all f**king day for no reason."

However, the lack of sleep she has been getting may have something to do with her wavering emotions as the baby has been keeping her up all night long, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said, "I wish I could show you my face but a b***h look f***ed up in the game! Like, my hair's f***ed up. My eyes are so dark and puffy. Like, I'm wild pale like a b***h looking like she got jaundice.

"But I just really want to say thank you to everybody... I have just been so busy and so tired and in like a different world, a different dimension - I like it like that. It's doing so good...

"Let me get back to this mommy thing. Let me tell you all something. No matter how many books you all read, advice you all get, you all will never be ready for mommy mode."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Cardi B Kulture
Related news
News | 02 Aug 2018

Cardi B wants post baby intimacy

MUMBAI : Rapper Cardi B says she is counting down the days until she can get intimate with her husband Offset again.Taking to her Twitter account, the 25-year-old rapper uploaded a photograph of offset and wrote: "Hey cowboy, I want to take a ride on your horse."

read more
News | 30 Jul 2018

Cardi B. Offset buy matching Lamborghinis

MUMBAI : Rapper Cardi B and husband Offset have bought a pair of Lamborghini cars.Cardi B has a blue one, and the green one is for Offset.She took to social media to show off the brand new purchase, and posed with her husband in front of their new cars, reports etonline.

read more
News | 27 Jul 2018

Cardi B pulls out of Bruno Mars arena tour

MUMBAI : Rapper Cardi B has pulled out of an upcoming tour with Bruno Mars. She said that she has made the decision to take additional time to recover "mentally and physically" from giving birth.

read more
News | 24 Jul 2018

Cardi B says Offset's arrest was intentional

MUMBAI : Rapper Cardi B has called Offset's arrest a targeted attack by the police and vowed to stick by her man no matter what.

read more
News | 24 Jul 2018

Cardi B's daughter melts her like butter

MUMBAI : Rapper Cardi B says her daughter Kulture melts her heart.Cardi B, 25, took to Twitter to share her experience with motherhood, reports etonline.com

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio Mirchi gets back to its leading position in Kolkata

MUMBAI: Fever FM was lucky only for a week to be holding the first position in Kolkata.read more

News
Artist Aloud launches 'Artist Aloud Unplugged' - A new music series

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, a home for independent musicians has launched a new venture ‘Artist Aloud read more

News
Karan Johar returns to radio with 'Calling Karan Season 2'

MUMBAI: Ishq 104.8 FM, India’s romantic radio station, has shows running throughout the day on lread more

Press Releases
MY FM's presents 'Tamara Bhai' led by a female character

MUMBAI: MY FM launches a humour property just for Rajkot market, it is the first female characteread more

News
ENIL launches its first international radio Kool 104 with Farhan Akhtar

MUMBAI: Hyderabad gets its first English language radio station.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ryan Farish previews 'Wilderness' title track ahead of 16th studio album's release

MUMBAI:  GRAMMY® recognized recording artist and composer, Ryan Farish has just made the title track of his impending 16th studio album, Wilderness,...read more

2
Lyricists must think twice before writing item songs: Shabana Azmi

MUMBAI: Veteran actor-social activist Shabana Azmi, who has expressed her angst against item songs in the past, on Tuesday said lyricists must take...read more

3
Honey Singh recreates Prabudheva’s ‘Urvashi’ for Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI: Singer, music producer, and rapper, Yo Yo Honey Singh has recreated one of the iconic songs, Urvashi, from the Prabhudheva-Nagma-starrer,...read more

4
Indian radio stations generate far better ideas than International: RJ Meenakshi on IRF experience

MUMBAI: The Malta edition of International Radio Festival has already created a buzz, prior to the actual event that will be held from 29 October to...read more

5
Gold's 'Monobina' is similar to 'Chad Gai Hain'

MUMBAI: Gold is all set to wave the audience with an amazing story plot next week. To keep up with the buzz the makers have released a new song, ...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group