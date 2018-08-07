RadioandMusic
News |  07 Aug 2018 16:59 |  By RnMTeam

My music career won't be affected: Jassi Gill on 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'

MUMBAI: The Guitar Sikhda fame singer Jassi Gill is all set to make his Bollywood debut in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, an upcoming movie.

He reveals his excitement, “I am extremely happy as I got an opportunity for this movie. I got a call saying that the director wants to meet me for a project. The Director told me that he had seen my song Nakhre and he liked my character in it and wanted to adapt that character in Happy Bhag Jayegi.  I was asked to go through a small screen test, but when he said aapke opposite Sonakshi Sinha, I was extremely excited to work on this. I have done many Punjabi films before, I am excited for my first Bollywood film.”

The Punjabi munda, Jassi Gill whose known for his famous hit songs would now be entering the acting space, with this announcement there sprung a  curiosity on whether Jassi Gill would compromise on his music career. On this Jassi explains, “When it comes to acting and music, they are from the same industry. I can make ‘music’ in which ever condition I am.  I don’t have to specifically remove time for it. Just because I have started working in films, I will not stop music. My music career won’t be affected. It’s not hard for me to balance my music and acting career.”

He further went on to add, “Jab bhi mein free rehta hoon, toh kuch gun gunata rehta hoon.”

Film Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi, directed by Mudassar Aziz stars Jassi Gill, Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Shergill, Diana Penty and more. On his journey in this film he says, “It was a nice experience, the co-stars, director and also the production house were very nice.”

He exclaims, “Isse accha kuch ho nahi sakta mere liye, I feel lucky and blessed that I am part of this film and I am happy that I got a chance to work in this film."

“Initially I was very nervous because the other actors are so  experienced. In fact, when I was in college, Sonakshi Sinha was my favourite actress, but I never knew that this would be my first film and that too with her. The first day when I went on the sets it was like a dream come true for me. When I met Sonakshi Sinha, I was a little anxious, when I actually got to know her, she happened to be a typical ‘Punjabi girl’ from within,” shares the Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi star Jassi Gill.

Furthermore, Gill revealed his future projects. He has a package of songs out of which two have been already shot. "I have a film which is coming out in August in Punjab and more Bollywood projects in the pipeline,” ended the singer-actor. 

Jassi Gill Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Sonakshi Sinha Jimmy Sheirgill Diana Penty Mudassar Aziz
