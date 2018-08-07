Lyricists must think twice before writing item songs: Shabana Azmi

MUMBAI: Veteran actor-social activist Shabana Azmi, who has expressed her angst against item songs in the past, on Tuesday said lyricists must take care to avoid derogatory words.



"I am against the use of item songs in the films. The words which are being used in such songs are derogatory and are against the image of females," said the Arth actress during an interactive session Baithak, organised by News18 here.



Shabana cited the lyrics of the Fevicol Se song from superstar Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 2.



"I don't feel there is any need to include item song in movies. They are not even related to the story. Lyricists should think twice before writing such songs," added the 67-year-old actress, wife of celebrated writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar.



She also spoke about the changing content in Bollywood films and women-oriented films.



From Damini in 1993 to Pink in 2016, Bollywood has made quite a number of women-oriented films, but Shabana says now the content has evolved and instead of showing weak and helpless women, Bollywood has started portraying strong female characters.



Shabana, who is known for raising her voice for women's rights, believes India has not progressed completely as female foeticide is still practiced.



"Now, I just don't want to point out the issues, I want to bring out the solution and fight for women with them," added Shabana, who cited her late father and writer Kaifi Azmi's words.

(Source: IANS)