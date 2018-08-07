Leona Lewis is engaged

MUMBAI: Singer Leona Lewis has reportedly accepted a proposal from her boyfriend Dennis Jauch after dating for eight years.



On Monday, she subtly showed off her diamond engagement ring in several photographs and videos posted on her Instagram Story, reports people.com.



The couple has been spending time together in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Lewis finished shooting for the second season of The Oath.



Both Lewis and her beau have been sharing beach photographs from their romantic getaway.



News of the pair's engagement comes days after they celebrated their eight-year anniversary.



On 1 August, Jauch shared some of his favourite photographs of the duo in a collage shared on Instagram.



"It's been the most beautiful eight years of my life with this incredible human being. Here's to many more beautiful memories," he captioned the nine images.

(Source: IANS)