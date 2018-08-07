Gold's 'Monobina' is similar to 'Chad Gai Hain'

MUMBAI: Gold is all set to wave the audience with an amazing story plot next week. To keep up with the buzz the makers have released a new song, Monobina. It is a celebrated song with lyrics in Hindi and Bengali.

The concept of the song is similar to that of Chad Gai Hain where a drunk Akshay Kumar is seen dancing his heart out while his reel life wife Mouni Roy tries to control him. But in Monobina, she joins her husband and begins to sing and dance.

This foot-tapping song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Vayu. The singers who have given their vocals are Yasser Desai, Shashaa Tirupati, Farhad Bhiwandiwala and of course Monali Thakur for the Bengali lyrics.

Watch the song below:

This celebration has been called in the name of the hockey team and ‘Free India’.