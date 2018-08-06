Singer Vivek Mishraa's song' Ye Dosti' will get you nostalgic

MUMBAI: Vivek Mishraa, an upcoming musician had released Ye Dosti, on Friendship’s Day. This is the third single by the singer after O Soniya and Meri Aankhon mein. Written, composed and sung beautifully by Vivek Mishraa himself, the song rejuvenates your soul as it clearly defines magic of true love and friendship. He also reveals that this song is a special gift for his fans.

Vivek Mishraa has always found 'life' inspirations from music. This time with Ye Dosti he has highlighted the topic on ‘friends and incredible memories’ he has had with them.

Click here to view the track:

About the composition, Vivek shares, "Music has always caught my attention and I am very close to my friends. In my good and bad times, they have always been a part of all my endeavours. I released this song this Friendship's Day as it was a dedication to all the people who do believe in the power of friendship."

Vivek, a Mumbai based musician has worked for a couple of singles with Zee, Vevo. He’s done with almost 700 concerts at Oman, China, USA, Canada, Spain, Uganda Colombia, Guinea and has worked with Atif Aslam, Neha Kakkar, Ayushmaan Khurana and Hardy Sandhu.