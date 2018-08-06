RadioandMusic
Peter Andre wants to help Katie Price

MUMBAI : Singer Peter Andre wants to help his former wife Katie Price, who is struggling with fresh personal turmoil.

"Pete has been very supportive to Kate and he wants her to be the best that she can be. They go through their ups and downs but he is trying to help her," said a source, reports mirror.co.uk.

Bailiffs turned up at Price's home earlier this week to get 3,000 pounds allegedly owed to an electrician for work he did last year and her mansion in West Sussex ­appears to be run down.

Also, there are rumours that the former glamour model, who is divorcing her third husband Kieran Hayler, could face bankruptcy.

Price and Andre got divorced in 2009, and have two children together. The children now live with Andre, who is married to Emily MacDonagh.

Price is currently dating a 29-year-old fitness instructor, Kris Boyson.

(Source: IANS)

