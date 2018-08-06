RadioandMusic
News |  06 Aug 2018 11:55 |  By RnMTeam

Need time to focus on my sobriety: Demi Lovato

MUMBAI : After reaching a stable condition following a drug overdose last month, singer Demi Lovato said she needs "time to heal and focus on my sobriety and the road to recovery".

Lovato wrote in an Instgram post that she has learned her addiction ‘is not something that disappears or fades with time’.

"It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet," she wrote, reports variety.com.

She thanked the staff at Cedars-Sinai, a medical centre: "Without them I would not be here writing this letter to all of you."

She also thanked her fans for their support and wrote that she looks forward to "the day where I can say I came out on the other side".

Lovato has struggled with substance abuse for years and the overdose comes from a relapse after six years of sobriety, which she revealed in June in her single Sober.

Since the news broke of her overdose, Lovato has received an outpouring of support from her fans, colleagues, and other Hollywood stars alike.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer has received treatment for bipolar disorder, bulimia and substance abuse in the past and documented many of her struggles in her 2017 YouTube original documentary Simply Complicated.

(Source: IANS)

Demi Lovato
