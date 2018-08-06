RadioandMusic
News |  06 Aug 2018

Guru Randhawa wants fans to keep guessing about this thing?

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa, who is the current heartthrob of the nation, owing to his back-to-back hits, wants fans to keep guessing about his whereabouts.

The singer, whose style and look is a craze among fans, recently made a revelation about that one thing, he wants fans to keep guessing about. He said, “I would want everyone to keep guessing about, which spray I use to style my hair?”

Well, seems like the High Rated Gabru singer doesn’t want to reveal the secret behind his stylish hair and wants everyone to ‘keep guessing’!

