News |  06 Aug 2018 16:27 |  By RnMTeam

Ellen Joyce Loo dead after falling from a building

MUMBAI :  Singer Ellen Joyce Loo has died after falling from a building in Hong Kong. She was 32.

Loo's body was found on Sunday morning outside her residence in Happy Valley, reported variety.com.

Police investigation revealed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

No suicide note has been found. But Loo's social media site pointed to her plans late last week to do "something great". She suffered from bipolar disorder, diagnosed in 2013.

The Canadian-born singer songwriter had been working in the Hong Kong and Taiwan music industries since age 17.

Loo shocked the music world last year when she came out as a lesbian, thanking her wife, cinematographer Fisher Yu Jing-ping, during her acceptance speech while collecting an award at the 28th Golden Melody Awards in Taiwan.

(Source: IANS)

