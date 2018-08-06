RadioandMusic
Bruno Mars makes history in Hawaii

MUMBAI : Grammy-winning singer Bruno Mars has broken a record in his native Honolulu with three back-to-back sellouts at Aloha Stadium.

Mars has become the first artiste to break the Aloha Stadium concert attendance records of popular rock band U2 and of late singer Michael Jackson, both of whom played for two nights at the 50,000-capacity stadium, reports variety.com.

As part of his 24k Magic World Tour, the tickets to the shows quickly flew off the shelves, prompting Mars to add a third date at Aloha Stadium.

Tickets moved swiftly as Mars offered priority sales to zip code-restricted Hawaii residents for the first 48 hours.

The newly added show will take place on 8 November, while the two previously booked concerts will be held on 10 and 11 November.

The 24K Magic World Tour is in support of Mars' 2016 album 24K Magic.

(Source: IANS)

