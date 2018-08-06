RadioandMusic
News |  06 Aug 2018 11:07 |  By RnMTeam

Britney Spears treats sons to fish, chips

MUMBAI : Singer Britney Spears treated her sons Sean and Jayden to fish and chips before her headline performance at Brighton Pride festival.

The boys also got to see Buckingham Palace and spend time on the beach at the seaside resort in South England, before she performed at the annual lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender extravaganza.

"The boys wanted fish and chips for dinner because Britney has always told them that's what she has when she's there. They stopped at a pebbly beach in Brighton as the boys have heard about them and want to see for themselves," a source told mirror.co.uk.

The 36-year-old singer said she is ‘proud’ of her sons. The Slumber party hitmaker can't believe how quickly her brood is growing up, and how ‘gifted’ they have become.

(Source: IANS)

