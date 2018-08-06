Brian McFadden addresses former wife's pregnancy

MUMBAI : Singer Brian McFadden has opened up for the first time about his former wife Vogue William's pregnancy.

William, who is expecting a baby with Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, got separated from McFadden in 2015, reports mirror.com.

In an interview to Closer Magazine, the former member of Westlife said, "I don't speak to Vogue any more either. It's pointless. She's married now and is having a baby."

At the same time, he wished the best for the couple and added: "I am delighted for her and I hope she has a lovely family. Spencer is a great guy."

McFadden also said that the thing he misses the most about their three-year marriage is their dog.

"Not getting to see the dog is the worst part of it. Winston was my best mate and we wouldn't leave each other's sides," he said.

(Source: IANS)