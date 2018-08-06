Armaan Malik's London tour has a musical agenda?

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik was recently spotted leaving for London to work on something that is very close to his heart.

The Bol Do Na Zara fame singer always wanted to make original non-film music and has some musical agenda in store during his London tour.

Speaking about the same, he stated, “I'm travelling to London to work on my new music.”

“Since its London, I shall be soaking up some of that beautiful summer too,” further told the 22-year-old, who had recently revealed his dream of singing English songs.

Also Read: I am working on English songs, that's my dream: Armaan Malik