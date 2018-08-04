RadioandMusic
News |  04 Aug 2018 10:00 |  By RnMTeam

Neha, Tony and Sonu Kakkar team up for 'One Plus Playback'

MUMBAI: The famous music trio of brother-sisters, Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar, is all set to come together for a new music property, One Plus Playback. Produced by Shameer Tandon's Music Boutique, the project will go live on YouTube soon.

Neha shared the teaser of this new venture on her Twitter handle. She also captioned her excitement for being a part of this project, along with the post.

Neha’s post was retweeted by Tony, who said in the caption, “Lets do it.”

When we talked to Sonu Kakkar about the project, she told, “One Plus Playback is a new music property, which is curated and produced by Shameer Tandon’s, Music Boutique, present on YouTube. I am very happy to be a part of it.”

“We have known Shameerji for many years now. It was his idea to come up with this project. He is, both, a wonderful person and musician and it’s always great to work with him,” Sonu added.

Though Sonu Kakkar didn’t reveal further details about the musical venture, she did drop hints about the kind of music that will be a part of One Plus Playback.

“You will get to listen to original music of ours (Sonu, Neha and Tony) and of various struggling artists. These songs are yet-to-be-released,” concluded the Lagade Aag singer.

Meanwhile, we will have to wait until the Kakkar trio reveals further details of their musical project.

