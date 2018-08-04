Friendship Day Special: 12 songs to cherish friendship

MUMBAI: Friendship is a chosen relation and needs to be celebrated every day. However, first Sunday in the month of August is marked as Global Friendship Day. Hindi Movies have set benchmarks for friendships all throughout and even made songs singing praises for friendship. Below are 12 such songs that make us laugh and make our heart our tick for our friends.

Yaari Hain Iman - Zanjeer: A song that literally swears by friendship, this song filmed on Amitabh Bachchan and Pran is based on Arabic tunes. Full of life, this song is a classic. Sung by Manna Dey and composed by Kalyanji-Anandji, Yaari Hai Iman teaches us a lot about friendship.

Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi- Sholay: Who doesn’t know this song? The iconic friendship between Jai-Veeru from Sholay is presented in the musical format in this song. The camaraderie between the actors is a pleasure watching and vocals of Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey make it a treat for ears too.

Diye Jalte - Namak Haram: Featuring Rajesh Khanna-Amitabh Bachchan, this song has a philosophical take on friendship and importance of friends in life. The lyrics, the singing and the presentation-everything is a winner here.

Mustafa Mustafa- Duniya Dilwalon Ki: A song that every 90’s kid grew up on. Mustafa Mustafa is from a dubbed film, originally in Tamil. It shows the era of college days and absolute carefree life led by us during college times. Sung and composed by AR Rahman, this song is addictive to ears.

Aasman Ke Paar- Rockford: Possibly one of the earliest creations by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and featuring them too, Aasman Ke Paar Shayad is a track takes you back to your school or hostel days and friendships forged during that time.

Dil Chahta Hai - Dil Chahta Hai: This song might feature in every other list for this day, as this movie is the transition point for all movies based on Friendship in India. Uber chic, high on coolness quotient, this track is a ‘must-have’ on the impending trip to Goa with your gang.

Jaane Nahi - 3 Idiots: A rather sentimental song, high on emotional quotient, Jaane Nahi from 3 Idiots speaks volumes about the importance of caring in friendships. Sung by Sonu Nigam and music by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Jaane Nahi still tops the charts.

Yaariyan - Cocktail: There is nothing more hurtful than losing your friend over misunderstandings. Yaariyan, is a song that depicts that emotion and situation really well. Originally sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, this song is also strummed by Saif Ali Khan on his guitar for the instrumental version.

Maana Ke Hum- Meri Pyaari Bindu: Not exactly a friendship song. However, one-sided love that failed to even turn into friendship is a situation many of us might be through. This song brings back those special memories about relationships bordered on friendship and love.

Life Is Crazy-Wake Up Sid: A movie on college going boy and a slightly more grown-up girl, Wake Up Sid also shows friendship in the urbanest way. Life Is Crazy is the gist of this concept.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Friendship comes with the feeling of being possessive about your friends. This emotion is explored in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. In an otherwise crazy movie, Tera Yaar Hoon Main brings calm and makes us get nostalgic about our friends.

Veere - Veere Di Wedding: It took really long for Hindi Film Industry to make a movie show women bond. Veer Di Wedding is possibly the first blockbuster movie that presents the concept of female bonding. The title track of this movie is the essence of friendship and fun. Watch and listen this one and call you girl gang right now.