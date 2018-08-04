RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Aug 2018 09:00 |  By RnMTeam

Friendship Day Special: 12 songs to cherish friendship

MUMBAI: Friendship is a chosen relation and needs to be celebrated every day. However, first Sunday in the month of August is marked as Global Friendship Day. Hindi Movies have set benchmarks for friendships all throughout and even made songs singing praises for friendship. Below are 12 such songs that make us laugh and make our heart our tick for our friends.

Yaari Hain Iman - Zanjeer: A song that literally swears by friendship, this song filmed on Amitabh Bachchan and Pran is based on Arabic tunes. Full of life, this song is a classic. Sung by Manna Dey and composed by Kalyanji-Anandji, Yaari Hai Iman teaches us a lot about friendship.

Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi- Sholay: Who doesn’t know this song? The iconic friendship between Jai-Veeru from Sholay is presented in the musical format in this song. The camaraderie between the actors is a pleasure watching and vocals of Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey make it a treat for ears too.

Diye Jalte - Namak Haram: Featuring Rajesh Khanna-Amitabh Bachchan, this song has a philosophical take on friendship and importance of friends in life. The lyrics, the singing and the presentation-everything is a winner here.

Mustafa Mustafa- Duniya Dilwalon Ki: A song that every 90’s kid grew up on. Mustafa Mustafa is from a dubbed film, originally in Tamil. It shows the era of college days and absolute carefree life led by us during college times. Sung and composed by AR Rahman, this song is addictive to ears.

Aasman Ke Paar- Rockford: Possibly one of the earliest creations by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and featuring them too, Aasman Ke Paar Shayad is a track takes you back to your school or hostel days and friendships forged during that time.

Dil Chahta Hai - Dil Chahta Hai: This song might feature in every other list for this day, as this movie is the transition point for all movies based on Friendship in India. Uber chic, high on coolness quotient, this track is a ‘must-have’ on the impending trip to Goa with your gang.

Jaane Nahi - 3 Idiots: A rather sentimental song, high on emotional quotient, Jaane Nahi from 3 Idiots speaks volumes about the importance of caring in friendships. Sung by Sonu Nigam and music by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Jaane Nahi still tops the charts.

Yaariyan - Cocktail: There is nothing more hurtful than losing your friend over misunderstandings. Yaariyan, is a song that depicts that emotion and situation really well. Originally sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, this song is also strummed by Saif Ali Khan on his guitar for the instrumental version.

Maana Ke Hum- Meri Pyaari Bindu: Not exactly a friendship song. However, one-sided love that failed to even turn into friendship is a situation many of us might be through. This song brings back those special memories about relationships bordered on friendship and love.

Life Is Crazy-Wake Up Sid: A movie on college going boy and a slightly more grown-up girl, Wake Up Sid also shows friendship in the urbanest way. Life Is Crazy is the gist of this concept.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Friendship comes with the feeling of being possessive about your friends. This emotion is explored in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. In an otherwise crazy movie, Tera Yaar Hoon Main brings calm and makes us get nostalgic about our friends.

Veere - Veere Di Wedding: It took really long for Hindi Film Industry to make a movie show women bond. Veer Di Wedding is possibly the first blockbuster movie that presents the concept of female bonding. The title track of this movie is the essence of friendship and fun. Watch and listen this one and call you girl gang right now.

Tags
Amitabh Bachchan Rajesh Khanna Manna Dey Kalyanji-Anandji Dil Chahta Hai Sonu Nigam Saif Ali Khan Sunidhi Chauhan Shankar Ehsaan Loy AR Rahman Pran
Related news
News | 04 Aug 2018

Celebrating Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary with his evergreen songs

MUMBAI: Way before Arijit Singh’s voice provided relief to a heart-broken soul, Kishore Kumar’s voice was the remedy. His magic continues even today, after three decades of his demise.

read more
News | 31 Jul 2018

Anil Kapoor convinced Sonu Nigam to revisit Rafi's 'Badan Pe Sitare'

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam, whose revamped version of Mohammed Rafi's Badan Pe Sitare released on the legendary singer's death anniversary on Tuesday, says if it was not for actor Anil Kapoor and his film Fanney Khan, he would not have tampered with a song by his ‘guru’.

read more
News | 31 Jul 2018

'Badan Pe Sitare' recreated, launched on Rafi's death anniversary

MUMBAI: On Mohammed Rafi's 38th death anniversary on Tuesday, actor Anil Kapoor unveiled the recreated version of the iconic song Badan Pe Sitare, sung by Sonu Nigam.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2018

Six quick facts about Birthday boy Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam stands to be one of the most loved and sought after voices in Indian Film Music fraternity. Known for his candour, flawless voice and disarming looks, Sonu has enthralled the audiences for almost three decades now.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2018

If music had a face, it would be like Soumya: Kumar Sanu

MUMBAI: Dil Hai Hindustani 2 contestant, Soumya Sharma, who got a chance to perform with Kumar Sanu, left him as well as judges, spellbound!

read more

RnM Biz

News
Friendship Day Special: 9X Media to celebrate this day with fun segments

read more

News
RJ Praveen hosts RED FM new story-telling venture 'Short-cuts'

MUMBAI: Storytelling and radio have been well connected since the inception of radio.read more

News
RED FM launches its 67th station in Nanded

MUMBAI: RED FM, with its tagline Bajate Raho, has stretched its arms, by launching a new station read more

Press Releases
RJs Salil and Archana visit different localities in Mumbai and help solve issues along with authorities

MUMBAI: This monsoon, Radio City to free Mumbaikars of their monsoon woes through one of its kinread more

News
BIG FM and Pritam's JAM8 join hands for a strategic association

MUMBAI: Now that BIG FM has turned completely musical, it is working towards great musical assocread more

top# 5 articles

1
Celebrating Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary with his evergreen songs

MUMBAI: Way before Arijit Singh’s voice provided relief to a heart-broken soul, Kishore Kumar’s voice was the remedy. His magic continues even today...read more

2
'High Rated Gabru' from Nawabzaade crosses 100 million views

MUMBAI: The Bollywood version of Guru Randhawa’s popular song, High Rated Gabru, featured in the movie, Nawabzaade, has crossed 100 million views on...read more

3
New artist album 'Certain Kind Of Magic' out now

MUMBAI: Released on mau5trap, the eight-track body of work takes the macabre and quasi-narcotic sounds REZZ is known for and pushes it full throttle...read more

4
Friendship Day Special: 12 songs to cherish friendship

MUMBAI: Friendship is a chosen relation and needs to be celebrated every day. However, first Sunday in the month of August is marked as Global...read more

5
International artist Romee Khan to debut in Indian music scene

MUMBAI: The Snapchat Story singer and actor Romee Khan is an international artist who has made his mark in India by singing in Hindi and Punjabi....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group