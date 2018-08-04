RadioandMusic
04 Aug 2018

Discovering the serene melodies of Uttarakhand

MUMBAI: For a person living in the chaotic city-life, a serene setting of valleys is much needed. While we explore the beauty of these regions, music originating from here can’t be ignored. The serene valleys of Uttarakhand state of India has given music for the soul. Known as Uttarkhandi folk music, the music is influenced by the beauty and nature in the beautiful state. Though the state of Uttarakhand was formed a decade ago, the music has resonated the valleys in forms-Kumaoni and Garhwali, both prime regions of this zone in India.

The songs here are folklores, sung to celebrate religious or marriage ceremonies. The most popular songs in Uttarakhand are Mandals, Panwaras, Jhoda and Thadya. Apart from songs sung for religious or traditional ceremonies, there are songs for soldiers in Indian Army. Garhwal, as a region has given many of its sons to the Indian Army. Understanding the pain suffered by families who lose their sons for the nation, songs like Kaile Baje Muruli, Ghughuti Na Basa were composed and transmitted on All India Radio too. Mostly sung by Gopal Babu Goswami, it is said that his voice would make mothers of army men weep.

Here is a respire version of Ghughuti Na Basa by Charu Semwal below:

The instruments used while singing these songs are Dhol, Thali, Dholki, Turri, Damoun, Ransingha, Massakbaja and Harmonium among others. Off late, many generic instruments like Harmonium and table have been incorporated in Uttarkhandi music, making it more relatable to a newer generation.

While the music has been limited to that region for a long time, collaborations with younger generation practising different genres of music have been going on. The icons of this music have also tried to bring in different themes and subjects in the music, making it topical and relevant to this time.

One of the most famous is the song, Bedu Pako Baro Masa, an ode to the beauty, flora and fauna of the state. Conceptualised by Brijender Lal and sung and composed by Mohan Upreti and B M Shah, legends of Uttarkhandi music, this song was declared the best of folk music presented by the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawarhalal Nehru. As a dedication to this song, which is a musical symbol of the state, an online web radio channel for Uttarkhandi music was created by the name Bedu Pako.

This stream of music has given many legends like Mohan Upreti, Gopal Babu Goswami, Heer Singh Rana, Narendra Singh Negi, Chander Singh Rahi are some of those.

Next time you plan a trip to the picturesque Uttarakhand, try and catch the fine tunes of Uttarkhandi music too.

Tags
Uttarakhandi Music Pandit Jawarhal Nehru Mohan Upreti Gopal Babu Goswami Heer Singh Rana Narendra Singh Negi Chander Singh Rahi
