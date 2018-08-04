Celebrating Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary with his evergreen songs

MUMBAI: Way before Arijit Singh’s voice provided relief to a heart-broken soul, Kishore Kumar’s voice was the remedy. His magic continues even today, after three decades of his demise.

Kishore Kumar, one of the most versatile voices, sang happy, sad, sensuous and romantic songs with equal aplomb. 4 August marks the maverick singer/actor’s birth anniversary. Let’s take a trip down the lane with ten of the choicest songs sung by him.

Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhagi Si - Chalti Ka Naam Gadi: This half flirtatious and half sensuous song is a classic in every sense. Picturised on the singer himself along with his then-to-be wife and evergreen actress, Madhubala, Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhagi Si is one of the favourites of every Kishore Kumar fan.

Chingari Koi Bhadke - Amar Prem: Melancholic and philosophical at the same time, Chingari Koi Bhadke, is filmed on Rajesh Khanna-an actor whose pairing with Kishore Kumar’s voice is considered to be legendary. Composed by the great R D Burman, this song is all you need if you have too introspect. Each song in this film is an epic in itself.

Intehan Ho Gayi - Sharabi: A Bappi Lahiri number, Inteehaan Ho Gayi conveys the pain of waiting for your beloved. Filmed on Amitabh Bachchan, the song is still a reference point for waiting game in love.

Ek Chatur Naar - Padosan: A situational song co-sung with Mana Dey, Ek Chatur Naar is as hilarious as it can get. Featuring himself along with Sunil Dutt, Mehmood and Saira Banu, this song tickles the funny bone really well. An R.D.Burman composition, Ek Chatur Naar is an upbeat song, which can make you laugh, even if the visuals aren’t in front of you.

Roop Tera Mastana - Aaradhana: An epitome of sensuality, Roop Tera Mastana, has been loved by generations of Hindi film music lovers. Composed by R.D Burman and featuring the romantic lead pair of Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore, Roop Tera Mastana has been remixed time and again, but the original one is still preferred.

Kehdoon Tumhen - Deewar: A peppy and young track, Kehdoon Tumhen is the one of the few tracks from the otherwise serious movie Deewar. Asha Bhosale co-sung this Shashi Kapoor and Neetu Singh starring hit number.

Chala Jata Hoon - Mere Jeevan Saathi: Another Rajesh Khanna-Kishore Kumar track, this track sets your mood for a happy day. The combination of R.D.Burman and Kishore Kumar also contributed to the film's success, as each song in this movie was a hit number.

Aap Ki Ankhon Mein Kuch - Ghar: One of the subtlest songs to praise a woman, without objectifying her. This song from Ghar, can make any lady blush even today. Beautifully penned by Gulzar and composed by R D Burman, Kishore Kumar's voice brings the sincerity required for this song.

Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor Aa Gaya Hai - Aandhi: An antonym to Inteehan Ho Gayi, Tum Aa Gaya Ho, is rejoicing the arrival of your loved one. From a rather serious movie Aandhi, this song is a romantic number beautifully sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Musafir Hoon Yaaron - Musafir: A Gulzar penned song, Musafir Hoon Yaaron describes the crux of life through the magical voice of Kishore Kumar.