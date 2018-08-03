Weekend Wrapup: News that made to the top

MUMBAI: With another weekend making its presence known, it’s time to see off the preceding week. But, the previous seven days, had some striking news that created a buzz. So, in this week’s weekend wrap-up, we have brought the noteworthy ones, just for guys, to get a quick recap of the previous week.

Neha Kakkar’s fan moment with Kamal Haasan

South Indian superstar and legendary actor, Kamal Haasan, recently graced the podium of Indian Idol 10. Interestingly, one of the judges, Neha Kakkar had a fan moment on the sets and was in total awe of the Hindustani actor.

Daler Mehndi is now a ‘doctor’!

The pop singer of Bollywood music industry, Daler Mehndi is truly a rock star. This was proved when the Victoria Global University, United States of America honoured the singer with a doctorate certificate at their 15th Convocation. The singer will now be called Dr. Daler Mehndi, Doctor of Music.

Kumar Sanu’s fan love for Badshah

Legendary singer Kumar Sanu, who recently graced Indian Idol 10 made a big revelation about rapper-turned-singer Badshah on the show. He also praised the contestants on their fabulous performances.

Guru Randhawa’s first song launched on Salman Khan show

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, who recently attended Salman Khan’s game reality show, Dus Ka Dum, launched his song, Ishare Tere on the show, making it the first song to achieve this feat.

Mika Singh’s house robbed!

Bollywood singer Mika Singh’s Oshiwara house was robbed, recently.

Armaan Malik’s dream

Singer Armaan Malik, who has sung songs in major languages, reveals his biggest dream of crooning English songs.

Vishal Dadlani’s international collaboration

Vishal Dadlani, of the Vishal-Shekhar duo, has collaborated with one of the most well-known beer brand Tuborg for Tuborg OPEN 2.0. Vishal has joined hands with American producer Diplo and Danish singer MØ.

RJ Meenakshi's walk for cause!

RJ Meenakshi, from 94.3 MY FM, recently, walked the ramp for a cause.

DJ Sartek’s debut in Indian music industry

Sartek is one of the few DJs from India, who started his career in a non-Indian market and now has decided to make his debut in India.

Neha Bhasin’s phone break!

Singer Neha Bhasin has bid adieu to phone for some time. The singer made this announcement on her social media handle.

When reel Fanney Khan met the real one

Recently, Fever 104 FM Mumbai station witnessed a memorable event on the Mad Mornings show with RJ Glenn and Rangeeli Ruchi where real life Fanney Khan (Kabir) met the reel life Fanney Khan (Anil Kapoor).

B Praak’s noteworthy achievement

Mann Bharya fame B Praak, who has become one of the most scintillating singers in the Punjabi music industry, has achieved made a noteworthy achievement.

