Tulsi Kumar has something special in store?

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar has just dropped hints, of something special coming soon, on her social media handle.

The singer has shared a post on Twitter, having pictures of her, donning a party look and posing with a mike. The singer captioned the pictures as below.

Well, from the post, it seems like Tulsi is coming up with a new song that will show her in a party mode. But, the singer dropping this post, prior to Friendship Day, has evoked curiosity if her new melody will revolve around the realm of friendship.

We will have to wait until the Raat Kamaal Hai singer reveals further details.

