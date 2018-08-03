RadioandMusic
03 Aug 2018

Minaj, Grande deny competition

MUMBAI: Singers Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande have laughed off speculations that the former has delayed the release of her new studio album Queen to compete with the latter's Sweetener on the same date.

Minaj announced that her fans would have to wait another week to listen to Queen her first studio album in four years and that it would release on 17 August. It's the same date as Grande's Sweetener is to be launched.

Internet trolls were quick to speculate that the albums were being purposefully scheduled to compete for music chart's top position. However, the close friends and frequent collaborators, who reunited earlier this year for hit songs Bed and The Light Is Coming, disregarded any such assumptions, reports eonline.com. 

Grande tweeted, "Me and Nicki laughed at that."

In response to Grande's tweet, Minaj wrote, "I love this woman. Can'twait for the fans to benefit from all the hard work on both ends. We love your passion. You guys will be very happy. Trust. That's all I'll say." 

(Source: IANS)

